YouTube will now automatically upscale low-quality videos, thanks to AI

YouTube is set to use artificial intelligence to automatically enhance low-quality videos, thanks to a new “Super Resolution” feature announced today. The update marks one of the platform’s most ambitious uses of AI yet, promising to make older or low-resolution uploads look sharper without requiring creators to reupload their content. The feature works by automatically generating higher-resolution versions of videos that were originally uploaded below 1080p. (Unsplash)

In a new blog post, YouTube outlined several upcoming improvements across its platform. These include “immersive” homepage previews for smart TVs, improved search within specific channels, and a more seamless shopping experience through new QR codes that appear on videos containing product links. However, the standout announcement is undoubtedly Super Resolution, YouTube’s AI upscaling technology.

The feature works by automatically generating higher-resolution versions of videos that were originally uploaded below 1080p. YouTube says the goal is to support resolutions up to 4K, effectively bringing HD or even UHD quality to standard-definition videos. When a video is enhanced, it will carry a “Super Resolution” label under the settings menu, allowing viewers to switch between the AI-upscaled version and the original upload.

Importantly, YouTube has emphasised that creators will retain complete control over their content. The platform will preserve original files and resolutions, and creators can opt out of the AI upscaling if they prefer.

In its statement, YouTube explained: “We’re starting with videos uploaded below 1080p, upscaling them from SD to HD, with the goal to support resolutions up to 4K in the near future. Creators will retain complete control over their library, as both original files and original video resolution will be kept intact, with a clear option to opt out.”

By introducing Super Resolution, YouTube joins a growing list of platforms tapping AI to enhance older media. The feature could improve viewing experiences for legacy content while helping creators maintain consistent visual quality across their libraries, all without additional effort or re-editing.