Zoom expands cloud based phone service in India with AI contact centre

Zoom is expanding its cloud phone service for businesses in India. On Wednesday, June 11, it announced that Zoom Phone will now be available in four more licensed areas, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and the Delhi-NCR region, which covers Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram. This means more businesses in these regions can use Zoom’s phone system to stay connected. Zoom’s AI powered cloud phone service in India.

Before this, Zoom Phone was approved to operate in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. With this update, the service now covers six telecom regions across the country. Many businesses are moving away from traditional phone lines and switching to cloud-based systems that bring calls, messages, and video together in one place.

Paid Zoom users can add Zoom Phone as an optional feature to their existing plan. It works alongside a contact centre platform and Zoom Workplace. There’s also an AI assistant that creates quick summaries after calls, pulls out tasks from voicemails, and sorts important messages.

Zoom launches Contact Centre in India

Along with Zoom Phone, Zoom has launched a Contact Centre in India. This lets customers reach businesses through calls, video, social media, email, and messaging apps, all handled within Zoom’s local data centres. This setup suits sectors like healthcare, government, and finance where strict rules apply.

Businesses can link Zoom Phone with the Contact Centre so their support agents can easily manage and transfer calls. Agents also get access to details like user extensions and direct numbers, helping route calls smoothly. Zoom also offers a “Bring Your Own Carrier” option, letting companies keep their current phone providers while moving to Zoom’s cloud platform. This makes switching easier and helps avoid disruption.

The Contact Centre can measure customer satisfaction and analyse call sentiment. Zoom says these tools help teams work better, support flexible working, and improve how companies connect with customers. It shows how India is shifting toward smarter, cloud-based communication systems.

Zoom’s services follow strict data privacy and regulatory standards, which is especially important for sectors like healthcare and finance. By combining multiple communication channels into a single platform, Zoom makes it easier for businesses to manage customer support and internal communication.

Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Centre are built to work smoothly together, helping businesses communicate better and support teams with different working styles. This integration is designed to help companies across India improve how they connect with both customers and employees, making collaboration and engagement a lot simpler in day-to-day operations.