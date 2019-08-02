e-paper
243 farmer suicides in Telangana, govt releases Rs 14 crore compensation to kin

According to the government order, Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia will be given to each of the 243 farmers’ kin.

Aug 02, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
Telangana
Families of the farmers who committed suicide due to failure of crops will receive the money released by the Telangana Government as payment of ex gratia.
Families of the farmers who committed suicide due to failure of crops will receive the money released by the Telangana Government as payment of ex gratia. (AFP Photo (Representative image))

The Telangana government on Thursday released Rs 14.58 crore towards payment of ex gratia to families of 243 farmers who committed suicide due to failure of crops this year.

According to the government order, Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia will be given to each of the 243 farmers’ kin.

“After careful examination of the matter, the government accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 14.58 crore to the Commissioner for Relief...,” a government statement said.

A total of 243 farmers committed suicide in 24 districts of the state. The highest number of farmers suicides have taken place in Nalgonda district.

The government has directed the Commissioner for Relief to disburse the sanctioned amount to all the District Collectors in the state for payment of ex-gratia to the 243 ‘genuine families’.



First Published: Aug 02, 2019

