42-yr-old burnt alive by parents in Telangana’s Warangal

telangana

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:42 IST

A 42-year-old man was burnt alive allegedly by his own parents who were unable to bear his harassment in Telangana’s Warangal (Rural) district on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The incident happened at around 7 pm at Mustyalapalli village of Damera block. The deceased was identified as Kadari Mahesh Chandra, the elder of two sons of a marginal farmer K Prabhakar and his wife Vimala.

Damera sub-inspector of police U Bhaskar Reddy told Hindustan Times that Mahesh Chandra, who had been working as a labourer, was addicted to alcohol. For quite some time he had been harassing his parents to part with his share of property – 10 cents of land.

“Every day, he used to come home in an inebriated condition and beat up his parents, wife and two children – a daughter studying in Class 12 and a son in Class 7. Unable to bear his harassment, his wife left for her parents’ house along with her children two months ago,” the SI said.

On Tuesday evening, too, Mahesh Chandra came home in a drunken state and picked up a quarrel with his parents. “Frustrated with him, Prabhakar and Vimala tied his hands behind his back, doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. He died within minutes,” Reddy said.

On receiving the information, the police went to the village and took the parents into custody. “We have shifted the body to the local government hospital for post-mortem. Right now, we are questioning the parents and are yet to register the case,” the SI added.