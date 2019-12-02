Fast-track court will hear case: Telangana CM

telangana

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 04:48 IST

Three days after the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana’s Hyderabad, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials on Sunday to ensure that the accused are tried in a fast track court and the culprits get stringent punishment.

So far, four suspects have been arrested in the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found near Shadnagar town on Friday.

“This gruesome case should be investigated soon and stringent action should be taken. The accused should get the maximum punishment,” Telangana CM said in his first response to the incident.

The state’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao, too, put out a statement urging the Centre to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to give the law more teeth in rape cases.

In a series of tweets, KT Rama Rao wrote, “Hon’ble PM @narenramodi ji, 7 years after Nirbhaya’s ghastly rape and murder, the convicts are not hung. A 9-month child was raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment! A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyd and the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice..for the victim.”

“Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women & children are given capital punishment without delay & NO option for review Time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts & Laws Sir 3/4,” he added.