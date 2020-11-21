4 children drown to death in Telangana while taking bath in a tank

telangana

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:17 IST

Four boys of the same family, who came to attend the funeral of their grandfather, drowned to death in a tank while taking bath after the completion of the ritual in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on Friday evening, the police said.

The incident happened at Nandya Naik Thanda hamlet of Mughalmadaka village of Damaragidda block. The deceased were identified as Arjun Naik (13) and Arun Naik (11), Ganesh Naik (12) and Praveen Naik (12).

Another boy Vishal Naik (13), who also entered the tank for a bath, was rescued by their relatives and is recovering at the government hospital at Narayanpet.

Damaragidda sub-inspector of police Goverdhan said the children had come to the hamlet along with their parents from Hyderabad on Friday morning to attend the funeral of their grandfather Ramulu Naik (65) who died on Thursday night.

Also read: 7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi

“After the completion of the last rites on Friday evening, the family members went to the nearby tank to take bath. The boys who did not know swimming were not aware of the depth of the tank and drowned one after the other,” the SI said.

An old woman, who noticed the children shouting for help, alerted others who jumped into the river. They managed to rescue Vishal, while the other four members met their watery grave. “The bodies of the four victims were recovered after an intense search,” Goverdhan said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and conducted inquest of the bodies. A case of accidental death was booked and investigation was on, the SI said.