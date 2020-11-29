GHMC polls: Mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP, says Amit Shah

telangana

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people of Hyderabad will elect a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate as their mayor in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections. Shah spoke to mediapersons at Telangana BJP headquarters at Nampally after holding a mega-roadshow in Hyderabad.

Shah also highlighted that BJP’s keen interest in GHMC elections is not because BJP wants to increase its footprint in the state but to win the elections. According to ANI, Shah said, “I want to thank (the) people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I’m confident after (the) roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party.”

Shah took a jibe at Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the Congress and said that these two political parties are a hindrance to Hyderabad’s all-round development. He said, “Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by the state and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this.”

Shah’s upon his arrival visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple to offer his prayers after which he participated in the roadshow which commenced from Secunderabad and ended at Sitaphalmandi. Several BJP workers lined up beside the roads to get a glimpse of the home minister.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections has become a high-pitched electoral battle between the BJP, TRS and AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen). BJP has sent several high-profile leaders to Hyderabad to ensure victory. Before Shah’s visit, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, MPs Smriti Irani and Tejasvi Surya visited Hyderabad to motivate BJP workers. Notably, Shah had visited Tamil Nadu earlier in November to finalise alliance talks with the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and decide on the poll strategy as Tamil Nadu heads to polls in 2021.

Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya during an election rally said that the entirety of Southern India will be ‘saffronised’. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also proposed that Hyderabad can be renamed as ‘Bhagyanagar’ and taking a jibe at AIMIM said that the city is under the rule of a ‘new Nizam’.

AIMIM has also lashed out at BJP for its ‘illegal Pakistani, Rohingya and Afghan’ voter remark. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Centre should be more vigilant if they do not want illegal intruders to vote for civic polls.

TRS leader KT Rama Rao has also criticised the BJP for its state chief’s ‘surgical strike’ remark. Telangana BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had last week said that he would conduct surgical strikes in the old city of Hyderabad if voted to power. Rao, in response to his comments, had said, “Is Hyderabad in Pakistan? Are you in your conscious state? The one who is in the government must do a surgical strike on poverty, unemployment, the ones assaulting women in Uttar Pradesh. What has happened to Hyderabad?”

In the previous GHMC elections, the TRS won 99 seats while 44 seats went to the AIMIM. The rest of the seats were won by other parties and independent candidates. The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and the results will be announced on December 4.