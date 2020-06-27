e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Head nurse of Hyderabad’s Government General and Chest Hospital succumbs to Covid-19

Head nurse of Hyderabad’s Government General and Chest Hospital succumbs to Covid-19

“The nurse was also diabetic. Two days back, she was put on the ventilator, but could not recover,” said Dr Prabhakar Reddy, the RMO at Gandhi Hospital.

telangana Updated: Jun 27, 2020 09:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hyderbad
Telangana on Friday reported 985 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349.
Telangana on Friday reported 985 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

A head nurse, who tested positive for coronavirus, and was working at the Government General and Chest Hospital here passed away on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, the RMO at Gandhi Hospital, said, “A head nurse working at Government General and Chest Hospital, was admitted at Gandhi Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also a diabetic. Two days back, she was put on the ventilator, but could not recover. She passed away on Friday morning.”

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences over the passing away of the head nurse.

The state on Friday reported 985 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349.

The state health department informed that out of the total cases, there are 7,436 active cases currently in the state.

As many as 78 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the number of discharged patients to 4,766, read the bulletin.

With seven deaths due to Covid-19 reported in the state on Friday, the number of deaths stood at 237.

tags
top news
Serological survey to begin in Delhi today: All you need to know
Serological survey to begin in Delhi today: All you need to know
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
LIVE: Colombia calls Venezuela a ‘health time-bomb’ over Covid-19 outbreak
LIVE: Colombia calls Venezuela a ‘health time-bomb’ over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday, says Arvind Kejriwal
India reports over 18,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time; tally at 5.08 lakh
India reports over 18,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time; tally at 5.08 lakh
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
Petrol, diesel prices go up again. Check rates in your city
Petrol, diesel prices go up again. Check rates in your city
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLACUP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In