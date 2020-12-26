Telangana road crash involving auto, truck and bus kills 5, three critical

telangana

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:08 IST

At least five persons including four women were killed and five others were injured in a road crash involving an auto-rickshaw, a truck and a state-run road transport corporation bus in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident happened at Ijra Chittampalli village of Mominpet block, when the auto-rickshaw, carrying agriculture labourers to cotton fields at Shankarpalli, was hit by a speeding truck while it waited on the road side to pick up some more workers from the village.

Poor visibility in the morning on account of heavy fog in the area could have been the reason for the crash, said police.

The truck, travelling from Sangareddy to Tandur, was speeding and the driver may have failed to notice the auto-rickshaw parked on the side of the road and rammed into it, said police.

The accident led to the RTC bus, coming from the opposite direction, lose control and collide with the truck, which overturned due to the impact.

Also Read: Rajinikanth hospitalised for blood pressure fluctuations in Hyderabad

“The auto-rickshaw was crushed due to the collision. Four members of a family, identified as Sheni Bai (55), Sandhya (18), Nithin (15) and Sona Bai (15), who were aboard the auto, died on the spot. Another unidentified woman died while being shifted to a nearby hospital,” the police said.

Five others travelling in the same auto-rickshaw were also injured and were shifted to Sangareddy government hospital by the police with the support of villagers. Three of them are said to be in critical condition.