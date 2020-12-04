Why Hyderabad civic polls are crucial for BJP

telangana

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 08:54 IST

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are a precursor to the 2023 assembly elections in Telengana. The party contested the polls with the same preparations that go into contesting assembly or national elections with national general secretary Bhupender Yadav overseeing the electioneering.

Yadav was also the in-charge of the Bihar polls in October and November.

BJP functionaries said the municipal elections are crucial for the BJP as it has set itself the target of expanding its footprint in the state. “The party hopes to establish itself as a serious contender,” said a party functionary.

The BJP’s win in the Dubbak assembly constituency by-poll last month has given the party a toehold to carve out a space for itself in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bastion.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who campaigned for the polls, said the support Telangana’s people showed for the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is an indication that a change has begun. He called Hyderabad Municipal Corporation their “the next stop”.

BJP won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Yadav earlier told HT that the party is serious about contesting elections from the local body level as it wants to strengthen its presence on the ground.

“Telangana is a state where the BJP will form the government. The TRS has misruled the state and people are looking for a change. There are about 27 assembly constituencies and partly four Lok Sabha constituencies that fall under the Hyderabad GMC [Greater Municipal Corporation] and we want to give a good governance model to the people. By giving good governance at the local level, democracy becomes effective at the grassroots,” he said.