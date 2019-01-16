Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova blasts into Australian Open third round

Second seed Angelique Kerber dominated Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia to easily reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday.

The German Wimbledon champion produced a consistent display to advance 6-2, 6-3 in humid conditions.

“It was a tough match, she played really well and I knew that I had to play my best tennis,” the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

Kerber, a winner at Melbourne Park in 2016, will meet Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell next.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova cruised into the Australian Open third round Wednesday, with her vanquished opponent Irina-Camelia Begu tipping the Czech eighth seed for the title.

Kvitova never looked troubled as she downed Begu 6-1, 6-3 in 69 minutes.

“If you’re gonna play like that you’re gonna win it,” the Romanian said as she congratulated Kvitova at the net.

The 28-year-old has been in strong form leading into the season-opening Grand Slam, winning last week’s Sydney International.

Kvitova, whose best result at Melbourne Park was a run to the semi-finals in 2012, will meet Belinda Bencic of Switzerland next.

