Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach women’s singles final

Australian Open 2020: In Saturday’s final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.

tennis Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Spain’s Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her match against Romania’s Simona Halep.
Spain’s Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her match against Romania’s Simona Halep.(REUTERS)
         

Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the final of the Australian Open. In Saturday’s final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.

(More to follow...)

