Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach women’s singles final

tennis

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:10 IST

Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the final of the Australian Open. In Saturday’s final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.

(More to follow...)