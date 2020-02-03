e-paper
Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin breaks into top 10

The unheralded American jumped eight places into a top 10 headed by Ashleigh Barty following Saturday's stunning 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Garbine Muguruza in Melbourne.

tennis Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Sofia Kenin poses for a photo in the locker room with the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup.
Sofia Kenin poses for a photo in the locker room with the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup.(AP)
         

Sofia Kenin’s rise to a career-high seventh in the world after her surprise Australian Open triumph was confirmed Monday with the publication of the latest WTA rankings.

The unheralded American jumped eight places into a top 10 headed by Ashleigh Barty following Saturday’s stunning 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Garbine Muguruza in Melbourne.

Australian Barty, who fell to 21-year-old Kenin in the semi-finals, retained her position as world number one ahead of Simona Halep, who replaced Karolina Pliskova, ousted in the third round.

Latest WTA rankings published on Monday:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8367 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 6101 (+1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5290 (-1)

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4775 (+1)

5. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4675 (+2)

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4665

7. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4495 (+8)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3965 (+2)

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3915

10. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3626 (-6)

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3466 (-3)

12. Madison Keys (USA) 2962 (-1)

13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2820 (-1)

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2753 (-1)

15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2586 (-1)

16. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2527 (+16)

17. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2430 (-1)

18. Alison Riske (USA) 2360 (+1)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2360 (-2)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2175 (-2)

