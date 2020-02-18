e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Barty remains No. 1 despite semi-final loss at Aus Open

Barty remains No. 1 despite semi-final loss at Aus Open

Despite the semifinal loss in Australian Open, Barty has retained her number one status, while Sofia who went on to defeat Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the final, surged up to seventh place.

tennis Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Sydney
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty waves as she leaves the court after losing her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S.
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty waves as she leaves the court after losing her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. (REUTERS)
         

Australia’s Ash Barty remains at the top of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Tuesday, despite going down in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

After claiming the Adelaide International title in January, the 23-year-old was then knocked out of the final four in the Australian Open suffering a 7-6, 7-5 defeat against American Sofia Kenin who ultimately won the tournament.

Despite the loss, Barty has retained her number one status, while Sofia who went on to defeat Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the final, surged up to seventh place.

Romania’s Simona Halep has held on to second spot, followed by Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rounded out the top five places.

Meanwhile, former world number one from Japan Naomi Osaka dropped to 10th position, while 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is at the ninth spot.

tags
top news
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News