e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Bianca Andreescu named Canada’s athlete of the year

The 19-year-old earns the award after a season which saw her become the first player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title with her victory at the US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the final.

tennis Updated: Dec 10, 2019 08:32 IST
AFP
AFP
Montreal
File image of Canada's Bianca Andreescu
File image of Canada's Bianca Andreescu(REUTERS)
         

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu added another honour to her glittering year on Monday after becoming the first tennis player to be awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete.

The 19-year-old earns the award after a season which saw her become the first player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title with her victory at the US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the final.

She also became the first Canadian in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup, also defeating Williams in the final.

“I’m so thankful for this award,” Andreescu said. “I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal.

“I can’t wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level.”

Andreescu was a unanimous choice for the award, which is selected by a poll of 30 sports journalists.

Other nominees for the honour included Brooke Henderson (golf), Jordan Binnington (ice hockey), Andre De Grasse (athletics) and Mike Soroka (baseball).

Previous winners of the award include ice hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Bobby Orr, 1996 Olympic 100m gold medallist Donovan Bailey and former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha
Opposition readies 2-way strategy to counter CAB in Rajya Sabha
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News