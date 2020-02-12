e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Bopanna-Shapovalov in quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

Bopanna-Shapovalov in quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.

tennis Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:39 IST
PTI
PTI
Rotterdam
File image of Bopanna
File image of Bopanna(AFP)
         

India’s Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia’s John Peers and Michael Venus here. The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6 6-7 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.

After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.

However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov’s resolve to fight till the end.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.

tags
top news
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
‘Will be a memorable welcome’: PM Modi tweets a promise to Trump on his India visit
‘Will be a memorable welcome’: PM Modi tweets a promise to Trump on his India visit
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Fearing he had contracted coronavirus, man locks family, kills himself
Fearing he had contracted coronavirus, man locks family, kills himself
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
‘What happened to my Ravi Bishnoi, my wife has not eaten since yesterday’
‘What happened to my Ravi Bishnoi, my wife has not eaten since yesterday’
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News