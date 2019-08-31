e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Bopanna, Shapovalov move to second round; Paes-Duran pair exits US Open

Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday night

tennis Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New York
India’s Rohan Bopanna (R) and his partner Denis Shapovalov (L)
India’s Rohan Bopanna (R) and his partner Denis Shapovalov (L)(Twitter)
         

India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men’s doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday night.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve twice but broke their rivals six times out of seven chances.

Paes and Argentina’s Guillermo Duran lost 5-7 2-6 to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Divij Sharan and Monaco’s Hugo Nys had also lost their first round to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 12:17 IST

tags
more from tennis
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss