Bopanna, Shapovalov move to second round; Paes-Duran pair exits US Open

India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men’s doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday night.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve twice but broke their rivals six times out of seven chances.

Paes and Argentina’s Guillermo Duran lost 5-7 2-6 to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Divij Sharan and Monaco’s Hugo Nys had also lost their first round to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis on Thursday.

