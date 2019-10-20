e-paper
Denis Shapovalov lands maiden ATP title in Stockholm

Shapovalov, 20, did not drop a single set throughout the week in Stockholm and blasted 16 aces to see off the 60th-ranked Krajinovic.

tennis Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:30 IST
Agence France-Presse
Stockholm
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action.(REUTERS)
         

Rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov lifted his first ATP title on Sunday after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic in the Stockholm Open final.

World number 34 Shapovalov became the first Canadian ATP singles champion since Milos Raonic won at Brisbane in January 2016.

Serbia’s Krajinovic, a runner-up at the 2017 Paris Masters, fell short in his bid for a first career title after losing his third ATP final.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 21:29 IST

