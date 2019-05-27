French Open: Caroline Wozniacki dumped out in Roland Garros first round

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki collapsed to a 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Russian world number 68 Veronika Kudermetova in the French Open first round on Monday.

The Danish 13th seed had retired injured from her two previous matches in the lead-up to Roland Garros, but looked to have found form in a one-sided opening set.

Last year’s Australian Open champion lost her way in the second set, though, making 10 unforced errors, before the 22-year-old Kudermetova cruised to victory in the decider on a sparsely-populated Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I was a little bit nervous at the start of the match, but I took it game by game and tried to be more aggressive,” said the Russian.

Kudermetova will face either Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas or French wildcard Audrey Albie in the second round.

Bertens through

Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens eased into the second round at Roland Garros on Monday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over home player Pauline Parmentier.

Bertens, a French Open semi-finalist in 2016, was one of the form players heading into the tournament after winning the Madrid Open earlier this month.

The 27-year-old will face Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova in round two.

