French Open ticket buyers to get refunds

The FFT says it “has taken the decision to cancel and refund all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros.”

tennis Updated: May 07, 2020 19:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Paris
Roland Garros, Paris, France
Roland Garros, Paris, France (REUTERS)
         

The French Tennis Federation says it will refund tickets purchased for the French Open because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7 but has been rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

The FFT says it “has taken the decision to cancel and refund all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros.”

The FFT is also working closely with French authorities “to establish the necessary measures which will ensure the health and security of all guests attending the tournament.”

Refunds will be received by end of May and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if the tournament goes ahead.

