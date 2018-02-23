 Gael Monfils wins rain-interrupted clash against Marin Cilic in Rio Open | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Gael Monfils wins rain-interrupted clash against Marin Cilic in Rio Open

Gael Monfils and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic returned to action in the Rio Open on Thursday and the former emerged triumphant in straight sets.

tennis Updated: Feb 23, 2018 09:59 IST
Gael Monfils returns to Marin Cilic during the ATP Rio Open 2018 at Jockey Club Brasileiro on February 22, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Gael Monfils returns to Marin Cilic during the ATP Rio Open 2018 at Jockey Club Brasileiro on February 22, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Getty Images)

Gael Monfils barely raised a sweat as he took down top seed Marin Cilic in their rain-interrupted second-round tennis match at the Rio Open, while Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-finals.

Rain forced the clash to be suspended at a crucial stage Wednesday, with the pair deadlocked at 7-7 in a tie-break after Monfils won the opening set 6-3.

Monfils and Australian Open runner-up Cilic returned Thursday and the former emerged triumphant 6-3 7-6 (10-8).

There were only four points played on court as unseeded Monfils, who faced a set point upon the resumption, set up a last-eight meeting with sixth seed Diego Schwartzman at the ATP 500 event.

“I don’t think I feel very good, it’s not about numbers,” Monfils said. “I think I’m not in my best shape yet, I’m fighting for every point. Tomorrow [Friday] will be a great match, Schwartzman is a very fast player. I will have to play more aggressive.”

Defending champion and second seed Thiem eased through to the quarters following the retirement of opponent Pablo Andujar, who was trailing 4-2 in the first set.

Next up for Thiem is eighth seed Fernando Verdasco after the Spaniard rallied past Nicolas Kicker 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-0.

Fellow seeds Fabio Fognini and Pablo Cuevas also progressed thanks to wins over Tennys Sandgren (4-6 6-4 7-6 (8-6)) and Gastao Elias (7-5 6-1).

Pablo Carreno Busta – the third seed – was stunned 6-2 5-7 6-2 by Aljaz Bedene.

more from tennis
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you