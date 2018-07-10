 Jelena Ostapenko becomes first Latvian woman to reach Wimbledon semi-finals | tennis | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Jelena Ostapenko becomes first Latvian woman to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Jelena Ostapenko hasn’t dropped a set in her first five Wimbledon matches after the 12th seed battled past Slovakian world number 33 Dominika Cibulkova on Court One on Tuesday.

tennis Updated: Jul 10, 2018 19:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018. Ostapenko won the match 7-5, 6-4.
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018. Ostapenko won the match 7-5, 6-4. (AFP)

Jelena Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final as the former French Open champion beat Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Just four years ago, Ostapenko was winning the junior Wimbledon title and now the youngest player left in the women’s singles is only one win away from the final.

Ostapenko hasn’t dropped a set in her first five matches after the 12th seed battled past Slovakian world number 33 Cibulkova on Court One.

READ | FIFA World Cup final will have issues with Wimbledon clash: Roger Federer

Ostapenko’s second Grand Slam semi-final appearance will be against former Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

Speaking after her win, Ostapenko revealed she is playing with more freedom now she no longer has the pressure of defending the title in Paris, where she was knocked out in the first round last month.

“It’s really great to be in the semis. I’m just enjoying being here,” Ostapenko said.

“Dominika was playing great, but I’m fighting until the end and I’m gaining more confidence.”

READ | Juan Martin Del Potro sets up Rafael Nadal clash at Wimbledon

Ostapenko also admitted she needed ice on her leg in between games after slapping herself with her hand in frustration at a missed chance.

“I hit myself when I missed a shot. It was too hard so I had to ice it,” she added.

tags

more from tennis