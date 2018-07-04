Karolina Pliskova, Milos Raonic advance to third round at Wimbledon

Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova won a battle of former world number ones as she beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3 6-3 to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time on Wednesday.

Big-serving Czech Pliskova reached the top of the rankings a year ago at Wimbledon despite losing in the second round -- the fifth year in succession she had lasted only two matches.

From the moment Azarenka dropped serve with a loose error in the third game, Pliskova always looked likely to break that sequence against the Belarussian who is still trying to rediscover her past form after returning from having a baby.

Azarenka tried to fire herself up when she resisted some pressure to hold serve at the start of the second set.

But Pliskova broke for a 5-3 lead and was then helped by two Azarenka double faults that brought groans from the sedate crowd who had been hoping for something more exciting.

“I think I was pretty solid today, I think I was really strong on my serve which was really important,” the 26-year-old Pliskova said after walking off court.

“Very happy with my victory as it is the first time I am in the third round here. The last few years I was waiting for a good result and it still didn’t come, maybe this year is the time; I am feeling great.”

She will play Romanian 28th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu next.

Raonic wins

Milos Raonic hit 34 aces to beat John Millman of Australia in straight sets and reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The 2016 runner-up won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a match that only featured one break of serve for each player in the second set.

Raonic reached the third round for a sixth straight year, having lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in last year’s quarterfinals.