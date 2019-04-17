Today in New Delhi, India
Kei Nishikori loses to Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Monte Carlo Masters

Nishikori reached the final here last year but will lose a chunk of ranking points after he hit 25 unforced errors and just 14 winners in succumbing to Frenchman Herbert.

tennis Updated: Apr 17, 2019 18:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Monte Carlo
Kei Nishikori,Pierre-Hugues Herbert,Monte Carlo Masters
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his second round match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.(REUTERS)

Japan’s Kei Nishikori lost his opening match of the clay season on Wednesday, with Asia’s top player crashing to a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Fifth seed Nishikori reached the final here last year but will lose a chunk of ranking points after he hit 25 unforced errors and just 14 winners in succumbing to Frenchman Herbert.

Nishikori will now move on to Barcelona next week, where he owns two titles as he works on his clay form as the run-up to Roland Garros intensifies.

Herbert, who overcame Fernando Verdasco in the first roud, struck 31 winners in his upset to avenge a three-set loss to Nishikori in Rotterdam earlier this season.

“I’m very happy to finally beat Kei,” the 49th-ranked Herbert said. “I was very confident with my defence.

“I came to the match with good feelings after the first round.”

Nishikori lost the Monte Carlo final a year ago to 11-time champion Rafael Nadal.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:44 IST

