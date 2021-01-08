e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle

Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle

Flipkens won the first set 7-5 and was 5-4 down in the second when she jumped to play a shot and landed heavily on her left ankle, which twisted underneath her.

tennis Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:48 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ABU DHABI
File - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Sofia Kenin, of the United States, plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Kenin is the top-seeded woman in Abu Dhabi, where the first women’s tour-level tennis event of 2021 begins main-draw play on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
File - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Sofia Kenin, of the United States, plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Kenin is the top-seeded woman in Abu Dhabi, where the first women’s tour-level tennis event of 2021 begins main-draw play on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)(AP)
         

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round of the Abu Dhabi Open on Friday after her opponent Kirsten Flipkens injured her ankle and had to retire. Flipkens won the first set 7-5 and was 5-4 down in the second when she jumped to play a shot and landed heavily on her left ankle, which twisted underneath her.

Flipkens broke Kenin’s serve five times in the first set, including breaking the American to love in consecutive service games to take the first set after Kenin had served for the set with a 5-4 lead.

Kenin plays either 13th-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.

Also, the 15th-seeded Ons Jabeur won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 against Kateryna Bondarenko in their second-round match. Jabeur, an Australian Open quarterfinalist last year, will play either fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

tags
top news
Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Anil Ambani’s debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank
Anil Ambani’s debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In