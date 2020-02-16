e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Kim Clijsters faces Garbine Muguruza on tough return in Dubai

Kim Clijsters faces Garbine Muguruza on tough return in Dubai

Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the eighth-ranked Dutch player withdrew after reaching the Sunday final in St Petersburg.

tennis Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:20 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dubai
A file photo of Kim Clijsters.
A file photo of Kim Clijsters.(Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
         

Kim Clijsters faces an unexpectedly tough first match on her comeback after seven years out in Dubai this week - against Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the eighth-ranked Dutch player withdrew after reaching the Sunday final in St Petersburg.

Her absence moved tournament wild card Muguruza into the draw opposite Clijsters, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mother-of-three who is making a return after last competing at the 2012 US Open.

Spain’s Muguruza, a two-time Major winner, becomes the ninth seed and will take on Clijsters in the first round at the Aviation Club.

Top seed Simona Halep and number two Karolina Pliskova both have byes into the second round.

tags
top news
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
I am everyone’s chief minister: Arvind Kejriwal begins 3rd innings as Delhi CM
I am everyone’s chief minister: Arvind Kejriwal begins 3rd innings as Delhi CM
PM Modi announces ‘another big decision’ on Ayodhya Ram Temple
PM Modi announces ‘another big decision’ on Ayodhya Ram Temple
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
There’s a fake Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it looks exactly like the real one
There’s a fake Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it looks exactly like the real one
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Hum Honge Kaamyaab...’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings at rally after being sworn in
‘Hum Honge Kaamyaab...’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings at rally after being sworn in
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News