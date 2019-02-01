Mery Perello - All you need to know about the woman Rafael Nadal is set to marry

Rafael Nadal has never played cricket but he has been clean bowled. Well, what we are referring to is the champion tennis player’s love life. The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who recently lost in the final of the Australian Open to rival Novak Djokovic, has taken a big decision.

Nadal is all set to get married to his long time girlfriend Mery Perello following the recent engagement of the couple. Miss Perello has been a constant in Nadal’s life, just like tennis, and has often been spotted cheering for the Spaniard from the stands.

The 32-year-old Nadal has proposed to Perello for marriage and soon, the two will tie the knot. 30-year Perello is an insurance banker and also hails from Nadal’s hometown of Mallorca in Spain. Reports first surfaced of the two dating each other in 2005, when a young Nadal took the ATP Tour by storm.

Spanish magazine Hola mentioned that Nadal had admitted to proposing to his long time girlfriend during a trip to Rome. In an exclusive interview to Hello magazine, Nadal said that he would love to marry his long time girlfriend Xisca Perello and have children with her. “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like,” Nadal had said.

Xisca Perello does not have any official social media accounts.

