Rafael Nadal all set to get hitched to Mery Perello

Former world number one Rafael Nadal is all set to get married to his long time girlfriend Mery Perello following the recent engagement of the couple.

The 32-year-old has proposed to Perello for marriage and soon, the two will tie the knot. The same was confirmed by the ATP in a recent tweet.

💍@RafaelNadal is officially off the market after proposing to his girlfriend Maria Francisca "Xisca" Perello



Congratulations Rafa! 😊 pic.twitter.com/LkSckpHVxr — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) January 30, 2019

The Spaniard recently appeared in the Australian Open where he was defeated by world number one Novak Djokovic in the final match of the Grand Slam event.

Nadal has won a total of 17 Major titles and has been a runner up in eight Grand Slam events. Famously known as the ‘king of clay’, he has bagged a total of 11 French Open titles, highest by anyone in the history of tennis.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 10:15 IST