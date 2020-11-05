e-paper
Home / Tennis / Pliskova splits with coach Vallverdu ahead of new season

Pliskova splits with coach Vallverdu ahead of new season

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic.
Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic. (USA TODAY Sports)
         

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova has split with coach Daniel Vallverdu after her 2020 season came to an end, the 28-year-old said.

Pliskova appointed Vallverdu and also added Olga Savchuk to her coaching team in November 2019 after splitting with Conchita Martinez but did not enjoy much success this season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She lifted her only title of the year at Brisbane in January and crashed out in the second round of both the U.S. Open and French Open Grand Slams.

“Due to the reduced number of WTA tournaments by the end of the year, the tournament in Ostrava was my last in the season,” the world number six tweeted on Wednesday, adding that she would soon begin preparations for the upcoming season.

“Unfortunately, due to time commitments, my coach Daniel Vallverdu and I have mutually agreed to no longer work together. I’d like to thank Dani for the work and the time we’ve spent together.”

Vallverdu also works with Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Pliskova has previously been coached by Jiri Vanek, David Kotyza, Tomas Krupa and Rennae Stubbs.

