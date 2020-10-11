e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Rafael Nadal blows away Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win 13th French Open title, equals Federer’s all-time record with 20th grand slam

Rafael Nadal blows away Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win 13th French Open title, equals Federer’s all-time record with 20th grand slam

Rafael Nadal’s triumph is an iconic moment in the history of men’s singles tennis as he equalled Roger Federer’s all-time grand slam record of 20 titles. In his long standing rivalry with the Swiss ace, this is the first time that Nadal has equalled Federer’s tally of Grand Slams.

tennis Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 11, 2020 Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 11, 2020 Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Christian Hartmann(REUTERS)
         

The Covid-19 pandemic might have changed many things in the world of sports but one thing has remained constant, Rafael Nadal’s dominance on clay. On Sunday, the Spaniard blew away the challenge of long time rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-0, 6-2, 7-5) to win a record-extending 13th French Open title.

The triumph is an iconic moment in the history of men’s singles tennis as Nadal equalled Roger Federer’s all-time grand slam record of 20 titles. In his long standing rivalry with the Swiss ace, this is the first time that Nadal has equalled Federer’s tally of Grand Slams.

Djokovic himself has been outstanding as he is just three short of the two legends with 17 slams to his name.

But on Sunday the Serbian had no answers to Nadal’s excellence on the Parisian clay. Nadal started with a blitz as he won the opening set without dropping a game.

It was one way traffic in the second set too as Nadal broke Djokovic two times to win 6-2.

In the third set Djokovic showed some resilience and even broke Nadal’s serve for the first time in the match taking a 4-3 lead but he lost his serve again in the 11th game as Nadal broke back and served out the set 7-5 to win the match in straight sets.

tags
top news
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit Sharma falls to Axar Patel, MI lose first wicket
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit Sharma falls to Axar Patel, MI lose first wicket
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In