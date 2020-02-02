e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury win Australian Open men’s doubles title

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury win Australian Open men’s doubles title

The American and British pair showed their class and experience, eventually breaking in the seventh game of the opening set, and two more breaks in set two was enough to earn them the title.

tennis Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Melbourne
Rajeev Ram, right, of the U.S. and partner Britain's Joe Salisbury hold their trophy aloft after defeating Australia's Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open.
Rajeev Ram, right, of the U.S. and partner Britain's Joe Salisbury hold their trophy aloft after defeating Australia's Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open.(AP)
         

Eleventh seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury halted the incredible doubles run of Australian Open wildcards Max Purcell and Luke Saville on Sunday, crushing them 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

The American and British pair showed their class and experience, eventually breaking in the seventh game of the opening set, and two more breaks in set two was enough to earn them the title.

They only lost seven points on serve and never faced a break point.

“Rajeev, I don’t think I thought when I asked you to play just over a year ago that we would be standing here now but it’s been an honour to play with you,” said Britain’s Salisbury after their first Slam title as a team.

“Thank you so much for being the best partner I could get.”

tags
top news
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
Congress releases party manifesto for Feb 8 Delhi assembly election
Congress releases party manifesto for Feb 8 Delhi assembly election
128 test negative as Indian scientists hunt for coronavirus medicine
128 test negative as Indian scientists hunt for coronavirus medicine
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
5th T20I LIVE: Rohit attacks spinners as India look to accelerate
5th T20I LIVE: Rohit attacks spinners as India look to accelerate
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News