Roger Federer defeats Chung Hyeon, rolls into Indian Wells tennis semifinals

Roger Federer fired 12 aces against Chung Hyeon and was broken just once in extending his bid for a record sixth title at the Indian Wells Masters.

tennis Updated: Mar 16, 2018 10:25 IST
Roger Federer during his quarterfinal match against Chung Hyeon at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Roger Federer during his quarterfinal match against Chung Hyeon at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.(USA TODAY Sports)

Roger Federer defeated Chung Hyeon 7-5, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday night and equal his career-best start of 16-0 from 2006.

With Rod Laver and Pete Sampras looking on, Federer fired 12 aces and was broken just once in extending his bid for a record sixth title in the desert.

Federer and Chung last played in the Australian Open semifinals, when the South Korean was forced to retire trailing 6-1, 5-2 because of blisters on his left foot. Federer went on to win the title and at 36 is the No. 1 player again.

Federer saved a handful of break points in the first game of the second set and then broke Chung twice, including on a double fault to take a 5-1 lead.

Serving for the match, Federer’s errant backhand spoiled his first match point. His forehand volley went wide, giving Chung a break chance. But Chung’s forehand error got Federer to deuce and he closed out his second match point with an ace that Chung unsuccessfully challenged the call on.

Next up for Federer is Borna Coric of Croatia, who upset No. 7 seed Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) for his first win in four tries against the South African.

