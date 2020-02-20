‘See you on the grass’: Roger Federer pulls out of French Open after knee surgery

tennis

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:35 IST

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss this year’s French Open, the 38-year-old announced on Thursday. Federer made the announcement on his social media handle and revealed he has decided to undergo knee surgery which will keep him out of the sport till Roland Garros.

Federer explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the knee problem refused to go away. As as result he will be miss thes second slam of the year, which is scheduled to be played from May 24 till June.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while.” Federer wrote on Twitter. “I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).

“After the procedure, doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and very confident of full recovery. As a result, I will, unfortunately, miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami, and French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support. I cannot wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass,” he added.

Federer was last seen in action at the Australian Open, where he was defeated by eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the last four of the competition.