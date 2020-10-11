Sania Mirza: It’s always important for anybody who has a voice to stand up for the right, for what they think that is right

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:43 IST

Concerns are being raised around the stigmas and misconceptions attached to Covid-19 that is discouraging people from getting tested or revealing their diagnosis. Much like other celebrities spreading awareness around the virus, Sania Mirza says it’s important as a responsible individual and human being that one get tested the moment there are symptoms.

“I don’t understand why a stigma needs to be attached to a virus. This is something that we collectively have to fight against. The moment there are symptoms isolate yourself, and inform local authorities. This isn’t something that you can take lightly. This is not just about yourself; we know how the virus is spreading. This is a war that we’ve as a human race against the virus and we need to put up a strong fight,” she says.

The ace tennis star also highlights the importance healthy mind and body to fight the virus. She adds that it’s important to exercise and stay fit. Mirza too has been not missing out on her routine.

Sharing her fitness regime she continues, “I’m still practising my game and exercise daily because working out is a part of my job too. I take out about two three-hours a day for pilates, do cardio and so on and so forth.”

Ask about her plans of returning to the court and the 33-year-old says she will take some more time off. “I probably won’t play any tournament this year because the situation is still bad in the world and it’s difficult as a parent to travel with my child in such times… The situation is not in our favour and it isn’t easy to balance things out. And I have to think of myself both as a mother and athlete,” she adds.

Last month at the US Open, tennis player Naomi Osaka sent out a strong message by wearing seven masks at the annual tournament voicing against racial injustice and advocate Black lives matter. Osaka’s gesture highlighted how important it is for celebrities to stand up for the right as their voice matter. Mirza says it’s all the more necessary in today’s time to drive the collective conscious towards a positive outlook.

“I think it’s always important for anybody who has a voice to stand up for the right for what they think that is right. And being athletes, we have a voice and a reach and following in some ways so we do have an added responsibility. And it becomes essential that we stand up for what we believe in, kudos to Naomi Osaka for what she did and how she did it,” she says.

