e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

Serena to return to Auckland for Australian Open warm-up

Currently ranked eighth in the world, the 37-year-old said she wanted to show New Zealanders what she could do on the court.

tennis Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:55 IST
AFP
AFP
Wellington
File image of Serena Williams
File image of Serena Williams(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Serena Williams announced Tuesday she will warm-up for January’s Australian Open at the Auckland Classic, a tournament that has mixed memories for the American superstar. Williams slumped to a shock second-round loss in her only previous appearance in New Zealand in 2017, lashing out at windy conditions she described as some of the “least favourite” she had ever experienced.

But she went on to win the Australian Open later that month, claiming the most recent of her 23 majors to pass Steffi Graf’s Open-era benchmark of 22.

She also announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian while in New Zealand and it later emerged she was pregnant with her first child while competing at the tournament.

Currently ranked eighth in the world, the 37-year-old said she wanted to show New Zealanders what she could do on the court.

“Oh man, I want to win that title so bad,” she said in a statement.

“Last time I was there I had so much going on and although I fought through to win my first match, I know I didn’t play to my level.”

Since her 2017 triumph at Melbourne Park, Williams has been chasing a 24th Grand Slam to match Australian Margaret Court’s record.

She is battling back problems ahead of the US Open that forced her to retire from warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnatti.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 08:54 IST

tags
more from tennis
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss