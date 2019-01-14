Shahid Afridi’s bizarre dismissal in BPL - watch

Shahid Afridi may have retired from international cricket but he continues his proclivity for bizarre on the cricket field. The former Pakistan captain is currently plying his trade for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League and made news for an unusual dismissal on Monday.

Comilla Victorians batted first against Chittagong Vikings in their BPL match on Monday and amassed 184/5 from their 20 overs. Afridi, who came in at number six, was batting on 2 when he backed too far back on a Khaled Ahmed delivery, dislodging bails with his foot and was declared hit wicket.

The touch was so faint that everyone missed it before the Vikings’ wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad pointed to the dislodged bails, prompting the on-field umpires for a referral before Afridi was sent back to the pavilion.

Afridi’s dismissal brought Thisara Parera to the crease and he went on to play a blinder. The Sri Lanka international smashed 74 not out off 26 balls laced with eight sixes and three fours to propel Victorians total to an imposing 184/5.

However, the Vikings chased down the total in 19.4 overs. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was the topscorer for Vikings as he made 41-ball 75 to help his side home.

The win takes Chittagong Vikings up to second in the BPL league standings with six points from four games while Victorians lie fourth with four points from as many games.

Victorians will play Sylhet Sixers in their next BPL encounter on 15 January while Khulna Titans will be Vikings’ next opponents on 19 January.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 18:06 IST