Sharan-Demoliner enter French Open second round

Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner registered a hard fought win over Marton Fucsovics and Roberth Lindstedt in the men’s doubles first round at the French Open in Paris on Wednesday.

tennis Updated: May 29, 2019 20:44 IST
PTI
PTI
Paris
Divij Sharan,Marcelo Demoliner,French Open
File image of Divij Sharan.(Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indo-Brazilian combine of Sharan and Demoliner beat the Hungarian-Swede duo of Fucsovics and Lindstedt 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in a match lasting one hour 48 minutes.

Sharan and Lindstedt face Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the second round. Kontinen outplayed Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa in straight sets.

First Published: May 29, 2019 20:44 IST

