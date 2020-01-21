e-paper
Home / Tennis / Sharapova vanquished by Vekic in Australian Open first round

Sharapova vanquished by Vekic in Australian Open first round

The 32-year-old Russian was clearly still hampered by the shoulder injury that had restricted her to one previous competitive outing since her opening-round exit at last year’s U.S. Open.

tennis Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:34 IST
Reuters
Melbourne
Croatia's Donna Vekic celebrates winning the match against Russia's Maria Sharapova(REUTERS)
         

Former champion Maria Sharapova put up a mid-match fight before bowing out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle on Tuesday, beaten 6-3 6-4 by Croatian Donna Vekic on Rod Laver Arena. The 32-year-old Russian was clearly still hampered by the shoulder injury that had restricted her to one previous competitive outing since her opening-round exit at last year’s U.S. Open.

Vekic proved a formidable opponent on the court where Sharapova won the title in 2008 and the 19th seed raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set before the former world number one found a way to get back into the contest.

Sharapova made Vekic work hard to close out the set and took a 4-1 lead in the second but was unable to maintain her momentum, losing the last five games to make her earliest exit from Melbourne Park since 2010.

