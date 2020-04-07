e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Simona Halep says foot injury improving as tennis remains on hold

Simona Halep says foot injury improving as tennis remains on hold

The Romanian star had barely wrapped up a victory at the WTA tournament in Dubai in February when she pulled out of the following tournament in Doha with the injury, which an MRI showed to be tendinitis and inflammation.

tennis Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Los Angeles
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.(REUTERS)
         

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep had good news for her Twitter followers, saying she can run without pain on her injured right foot.

The Romanian star had barely wrapped up a victory at the WTA tournament in Dubai in February when she pulled out of the following tournament in Doha with the injury, which an MRI showed to be tendinitis and inflammation.

She later pulled out of the hard court tournament scheduled for Indian Wells, California, in March -- which eventually became the first tennis casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

With tennis on indefinite hold -- and Wimbledon, where Halep won in 2019, cancelled this year -- Halep told fans that she was longing to get back to action.

“I miss my team. I miss the players,” she said.”I miss everyone from the tour.

“I know it’s a bit tough for everybody, this period,” Halep added.”But if we stay home, if we stay strong and positive ... everything is going to be all right.

“I can’t wait to travel again. I can’t wait to play tennis again.”

tags
top news
India to supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19
India to supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19
2 FIRs filed against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, centre
2 FIRs filed against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, centre
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘Colloportus your doors’: Mumbai Police’s Harry Potter-inspired lockdown message
‘Colloportus your doors’: Mumbai Police’s Harry Potter-inspired lockdown message
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Vyrus Alyen, a bike with a Ducati at heart, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
Vyrus Alyen, a bike with a Ducati at heart, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News