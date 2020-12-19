e-paper
Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
Start of Australian Open confirmed for February 8

Start of Australian Open confirmed for February 8

The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures.

Dec 19, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
MELBOURNE
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. A person picks up tennis balls in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. A person picks up tennis balls in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files(REUTERS)
         

The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, organisers confirmed on Saturday after months of speculation over the first Grand Slam of 2021. The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures.

“This will be an historic Australian Open on so many levels,” tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement.

“For the first time in more than 100 years the Australian Open will start in February and we look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021.”

