e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Tennis stars to do battle online in virtual Madrid Open

Tennis stars to do battle online in virtual Madrid Open

Professional players will compete on the Tennis World Tour videogame to raise money for those struggling in the sport and people affected by coronavirus.

tennis Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:36 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action.(REUTERS)
         

The likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could be set to face each other online after the cancelled Madrid Open tennis tournament announced it will run a virtual competition later this month.

Professional players will compete on the Tennis World Tour videogame to raise money for those struggling in the sport and people affected by coronavirus.

La Liga also organised a FIFA football tournament online last month, which raised more than a million euros and was won by Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, after every club picked a player to represent them.

The Madrid Open said on Monday it would run an online competition over four days, from April 27 to 30, and the “organisation will soon announce the list of participants”.

Each male and female winner will decide how much of a 150,000-euro purse to donate to “tennis players currently suffering economically”. An additional 50,000 euros “will all go towards reducing the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

There will be 16 singles players in both the men and women’s draws, divided into four groups. A series of ‘exhibition matches’ will also be arranged between players and “content creators”, to raise additional funds.

“We have organised a tournament for the professional players that is as true to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open as possible, without them having to leave their homes,” said tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

“And its goal is not just to entertain; we want to do our bit during this period, which is so difficult for everyone”.

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News