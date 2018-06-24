 Tomas Berdych to miss Wimbledon with back injury | tennis | Hindustan Times
Tomas Berdych to miss Wimbledon with back injury

tennis Updated: Jun 24, 2018 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Tomas Berdych announced on Sunday that persistent back pain has forced him to drop out of Wimbledon.(AFP)

Czech Tomas Berdych announced on Sunday that persistent back pain has forced him to drop out of Wimbledon, which starts on July 2.

“I am disappointed to inform you that I was forced to pull out of Wimbledon,” the world number 19 tweeted.

“I have been struggling with back pain for a couple of month now and have tried every possible treatment and medical solution.”

READ | Amelie Mauresmo becomes first woman to lead France’s team in Davis Cup

Berdych reached his only Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2010, losing to Rafael Nadal, and was a semi-finalist in both 2016 and 2017.

“I was very much looking forward to the Wimbledon Championship where I have amazing memories.”

The 32-year-old did not give a date for his return saying only: “I hope to come back healthy, stronger and better quickly.”

