e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Tsitsipas defends Marseille trophy, extends Auger-Aliassime title wait

Tsitsipas defends Marseille trophy, extends Auger-Aliassime title wait

Greek star Tsitsipas eased to a 6-3, 6-4 win to leave Auger-Aliassime still waiting for his maiden ATP title after his fifth consecutive final defeat.

tennis Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:26 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Marseille
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.(AP)
         

Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Marseille title on Sunday with a straightforward victory over Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Greek star Tsitsipas eased to a 6-3, 6-4 win to leave Auger-Aliassime still waiting for his maiden ATP title after his fifth consecutive final defeat.

Tsitsipas, who had arrived in southern France with a 3-4 losing record this season, enjoyed an emphatic return to form as he clinched his fifth ATP trophy.

Auger-Aliassime would have been confident of finally ending his wait for tournament success after two wins from his three previous meetings with Tsitsipas, but has still failed to even win a set in his five Tour-level finals.

World number six Tsitsipas, the ATP Finals champion, broke in the third game and saved three break points to serve out the opening set.

The second seed got the better of a run of three successive breaks in the second set to move 4-3 in front and only dropped one more point on serve.

He will now travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Championships, where he is second seed behind world number one Novak Djokovic.

tags
top news
‘PM Modi a friend of mine’: Prez Trump as he embarks on maiden India visit
‘PM Modi a friend of mine’: Prez Trump as he embarks on maiden India visit
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News