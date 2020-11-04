e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defence

Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defence

Seeded second at the last ATP Masters event of the year, world number six Tsitsipas bowed out after losing to Frenchman Ugo Humbert at an empty Bercy arena.

tennis Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 5, 2020 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his fourth round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 5, 2020 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his fourth round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Christian Hartmann(REUTERS)
         

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Seeded second at the last ATP Masters event of the year, world number six Tsitsipas bowed out after losing to Frenchman Ugo Humbert at an empty Bercy arena.

“Right now, I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Tsitsipas told reporters when asked about his chances at The O2 in London, where the season-ending ATP Finals will be held without spectators from Nov. 15-22.

“During the second set my Roland Garros injury came back, and it wasn’t as bad as at the French Open, but it kind of had me on the edge of things, and I wasn’t sure if that’s good for me to be out there.

“But that’s not an excuse, for sure. I still fought and gave my best out there, despite this thing that I had on court. I’m sad, for sure.”

Tsitsipas said he had picked up a leg injury during his French Open semi-final against world number one Novak Djokovic earlier this month which hampered him in the fifth set.

Italian Matteo Berrettini’s bid to qualify for the ATP Finals ended with a 7-6(3) 6-7(0) 7-5 defeat to American qualifier Marcos Giron on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Delhi reporting third wave, says CM Kejriwal
Covid-19: Delhi reporting third wave, says CM Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Bihar poll updates: Not scared of ‘Modi Voting Machine’, says Rahul Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Not scared of ‘Modi Voting Machine’, says Rahul Gandhi
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case
Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate
Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate
Legends not happy with umpire’s call rule after Pollard’s DRS survival
Legends not happy with umpire’s call rule after Pollard’s DRS survival
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In