e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of WTA Finals with knee injury

The Canadian suffered the injury three games into her meeting with Pliskova, and although she continued with a heavily strapped knee until the end of the first set, the 19-year-old was eventually forced to retire.

tennis Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
HONG KONG
Bianca Andreescu waves after retiring injured from her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.
Bianca Andreescu waves after retiring injured from her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.(REUTERS)
         

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, citing the knee injury sustained in her defeat by Karolina Pliskova as the reason for pulling out of the season-ending championships.

The Canadian suffered the injury three games into her meeting with Pliskova, and although she continued with a heavily strapped knee until the end of the first set, the 19-year-old was eventually forced to retire.

“I had a scan Thursday to check my knee after last night’s match, and unfortunately the results show that I need to withdraw,” Andreescu said.

“It was amazing to play here in Shenzhen at the end of this incredible season. I’m very disappointed to not be able to finish the year on my terms, but I am hopeful I will have more chances to play here in the future.”

Andreescu will be replaced in the draw by Sofia Kenin from the United States, who will take on defending champion Elina Svitolina in the final round of matches in the purple group on Friday.

Svitolina has already secured her place in Saturday’s semi-finals while Simona Halep and Pliskova will meet on Friday, both looking for a win that will take them into the last four.

Andreescu is the second player to pull out of the competition after Japan’s Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round of group matches with a shoulder injury.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 19:02 IST

top news
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
TV series on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s life from Nov 2
TV series on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s life from Nov 2
1 Kashmir MP attends oath-taking ceremony of J-K’s first lieutenant governor GC Murmu
1 Kashmir MP attends oath-taking ceremony of J-K’s first lieutenant governor GC Murmu
Britain speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure
Britain speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News