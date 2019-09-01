e-paper
US Open 2019: Alexander Zverev enters last 16 for first time

Sixth seed Zverev, who came through a pair of five-set matches in his first two rounds, is on course for a potential quarter-final with three-time champion Rafael Nadal.

tennis Updated: Sep 01, 2019 05:31 IST
AFP
AFP
New York
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates his win over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates his win over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.(USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters)
         

Alexander Zverev progressed to the last 16 at the US Open for the first time Saturday with a hard-fought 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene.

Sixth seed Zverev, who came through a pair of five-set matches in his first two rounds, is on course for a potential quarter-final with three-time champion Rafael Nadal.

“It’s the first time in the second week. Obviously it’s a fourth round. I don’t really want to stop here. I want to keep going,” said Zverev, who next plays 20th seed Diego Schwartzman or Tennys Sandgren.

“I want to keep improving my game. It doesn’t get easier, the opponents don’t get easier, the matches don’t get easier. We’ll see how it goes. But I’m happy for now.”

Zverev was again made to work hard by 80th-ranked Bedene in a contest lasting three hours and 36 minutes, spending longer on court than in his two previous matches that went the distance.

“Generally, I mean, all the top guys are getting through the matches, but their aim is to play their best tennis in the second week,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of things to improve. Obviously, I mean, if you go into details, we’ll be here for a very long time. In general, the serving, the returning. Everything can still be better.”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 05:31 IST

