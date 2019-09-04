e-paper
US Open 2019: Roger Federer knocked out by Grigor Dimitrov

After winning the first set 6-4 comfortably, Federer dropped the second and fourth set with the identical scoreline of 6-4, and took the third 6-3.

tennis Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, reacts after losing a point to Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, reacts after losing a point to Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria(AP)
         

Roger Federer was locked in a tough battle with Grigor Dimitrov and was eventually knocked out of the US Open by the Bulgarian. After winning the first set 6-4 comfortably, Federer dropped the second and fourth set with the identical scoreline of 6-4, and took the third 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov upset of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the US Open on Tuesday, the lowest-ranked New York semi-finalist in 28 years advancing to face Daniil Medvedev.

The 78th-ranked Bulgarian, who had dropped all seven prior meetings with Federer, made a dramatic fightback to defeat the Swiss third seed 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and will face Russian fifth seed Medvedev in Friday’s semis.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 09:18 IST

