e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / US Open: Zverev downs Anderson in battle of big servers

US Open: Zverev downs Anderson in battle of big servers

For the second straight event since the COVID-19 lockdown, world number seven Zverev was given a tough draw, facing a former top-five opponent in his opening match.

tennis Updated: Sep 01, 2020 07:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
NEW YORK
Aug 31, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a forehand against Kevin Anderson of South Africa (not pictured) on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a forehand against Kevin Anderson of South Africa (not pictured) on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Germany’s Alexander Zverev survived a tricky first-round test to beat 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson 7-6(2) 5-7 6-3 7-5 in the U.S. Open on Monday. For the second straight event since the COVID-19 lockdown, world number seven Zverev was given a tough draw, facing a former top-five opponent in his opening match.

“Kevin is not somebody you usually play in the first round,” the 23-year-old Zverev said. “I’m extremely happy to get through.”

After losing to Andy Murray at the Western and Southern Open last week, Zverev ensured he came out of the blocks quickly against Anderson and he took the opening set in a one-sided tiebreak.

Both players were locked in an intense serve-and-volley duel before Anderson converted his only break-point opportunity in the second set.

The 2.03-metre tall South African came out on top with some deft touches at the net to draw level after two sets but Zverev soon found another gear to regain momentum.

Fifth seed Zverev took control of the contest with an early break in the third set as Anderson, playing only his ninth match of another injury-plagued season, struggled to keep up with his opponent’s stinging groundstrokes.

After showing impressive control on his first serve, Zverev patiently worked on Anderson’s serve to carve out a decisive break point late in the fourth set to clinch a hard-fought victory.

The result gave Zverev a much-needed confidence boost as he bids to improve on his maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance in Melbourne earlier this year.

Zverev will next face American wild card Brandon Nakashima, who defeated Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 6-2 7-6(3).

tags
top news
A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Coordinated response needed to revive economy
Coordinated response needed to revive economy
The repository of knowledge set high standards of bipartisanism
The repository of knowledge set high standards of bipartisanism
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In