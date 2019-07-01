Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 01, 2019
Wimbledon 2019: Sixth seed Alexander Zverev knocked out in first round

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Monday, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

London
Germany's Alexander Zverev walks off court after losing his first round match.(REUTERS)

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Monday, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

Zverev, long tipped as a future Grand Slam champion, again flattered to deceive as he was outplayed by the world number 108.

Vesely goes on to play either Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last 32.

