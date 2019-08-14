e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep battles back in Cincinnati Masters

Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded four, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.

tennis Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Cincinnati
Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.
Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.(AFP)
         

Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her Cincinnati WTA opener on Wednesday.

Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded four, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.

Halep has finished runner-up in Cincinnati three times, last reaching the final a year ago against Kiki Bertens.

In the next round, the 27-year-old Romanian, who retired injured from her Toronto quarter-final against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova last week, will next face either Madison Keys of the United States or Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:00 IST

tags
more from tennis
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss